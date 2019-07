This could either be a coincidence or a subtle message. Regardless, netizens are all talking about how a TXT barcode leads directly to LOONA.

Twitter accounts have been posting about how a TXT barcode for their song "Blue Orangeade" leads to the serial number of LOONA's repackage album 'x x.'

Twitter is abuzz with memes and theories on what this could possibly mean.

if u guys did not believe the loona link in txt’s blue orangeade video, watch this pic.twitter.com/FxA0Xk1K5A — meen 🐟 (@takoyoongi) July 2, 2019

taehyung sneaking into the editor's room to change the barcode or wtv its called in txt's mv to loona's album pic.twitter.com/YdSDZxj3oq — trizz (@hyunjnsmoon) July 2, 2019

Do you think it's a coincidence?