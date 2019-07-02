Fans use #MERRIESAGAINSTMEN on Twitter after a fan was discovered masturbating at Momoland fanmeet in Mexico

Sexual harassment is no joke and Momoland fans are not tolerating it.

Recent tweets have revealed that Momoland was not only subject to rude behavior by fans at their fanmeet in Mexico but sexual harassment as well.

The tweet is talking about some dude that j*rked *ff at momolands concert in Mexico, and how some people screamed sexist things to the girls, and i can testify about people screaming sexist things to them and some of them even tried to get tem to say cuss words https://t.co/x5YsDUXouS — Jenny’s Facetune 2 VIP subscription (@juulleda) July 2, 2019

the man that masturbated was caught and taken by police, thankfully.https://t.co/S7OQDs1qTo — sean (@taehabot) July 2, 2019

A fan was discovered masturbating at the fanmeet in Mexico and angry fans have been tweeting about their support for Momoland and disgust of the incident.

MOMOLAND DESERVES BETTER!

Perverts should not be tolerated not just in kpop events, BUT IN GENERAL!! #MERRIESAGAINSTMEN pic.twitter.com/lSJaVonTlR — 𝓴𝓪𝓽𝓮 | 𝓱𝔂𝓮𝓫𝓲𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 💕 (@ZEDDAWGGY) July 2, 2019

Please, send support to MOMOLAND. No one is talking about that man who masturbated in MOMOLAND fansign and yelled sexualising things. Many men are trash and women don't deserve that. Not only MOMOLAND, but all the women in the world. We're not object. #MERRIESAGAINSTMEN — Mary (@MarSecretTime) July 2, 2019

The fan was eventually caught and escorted out of the venue but the fact that this is a prevalent problem in the industry remains.