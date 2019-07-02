Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans use #MERRIESAGAINSTMEN on Twitter after a fan was discovered masturbating at Momoland fanmeet in Mexico

AKP STAFF

Sexual harassment is no joke and Momoland fans are not tolerating it.

Recent tweets have revealed that Momoland was not only subject to rude behavior by fans at their fanmeet in Mexico but sexual harassment as well. 

A fan was discovered masturbating at the fanmeet in Mexico and angry fans have been tweeting about their support for Momoland and disgust of the incident. 

The fan was eventually caught and escorted out of the venue but the fact that this is a prevalent problem in the industry remains.

  1. Momoland
flowerroadtohell-66 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

1 man does it = fuck all men. LOL

4 more replies

claivan12 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Well yes, Momoland deserves better but that doesn't mean that we have to go against all the men.

I think that MerriesAgainstPerverts sounds okay.

