Rookie idol band IZ announces comeback with 2nd single album 'From:IZ'

Rookie idol band IZ is making a comeback soon with their 2nd single album, 'From:IZ'!

Made up of 4-members including Woosu, Jihoo, Hyunjun, and Junyoung, IZ debuted back in August of 2017 with their 1st mini album, 'All You Want'. Earlier this year, the band returned with their 1st single album 'Re:IZ', promoting their powerful, alternative rock title track "Eden".

Not much is known about IZ's 2nd single album comeback, so stay tuned for updates like the band's album release date, teasers, etc.