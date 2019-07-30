Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Police shut down new night club business running in the same building as Seungri's 'Monkey Museum' for illegal activity

On July 31, officials of the Gangnam District Police Office forwarded two individual involved in the management of night club establishment 'Hot In Here', for violation of food sanitation and business laws. 

Located in Gangnam's Chungdam-dong, club 'Hot In Here' was established in the same location as former Big Bang member Seungri's 'Monkey Museum', some time after 'Monkey Museum' shut down. The two individuals facing criminal trial for management of club 'Hot In Here' include the club's CEO 'A'. 

When club 'Hot In Here' first opened, the business received a permit to operate as a regular family restaurant. However, the business was then run as an adult entertainment establishment operating at night, and identifying this illegal activity in April of this year, police ordered the club to shut down all operations from July 29 for approximately 1 month. 

Meanwhile, club 'Monkey Museum', allegedly co-run by Seungri and former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk, was shut down in August of last year, facing the same charges for violation of food sanitation and business laws. 

tristanah323 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

If that club would have functioned in other building this wouldn't be a news to begin with.

hohliu7,396 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The owners must have not paid enough bribes...

