Rookie boy group Dongkiz confirms comeback with a teaser schedule

Rookie boy group Dongkiz is making their first ever comeback since debut this July 22!

According to their newly released teaser schedule below, Dongkiz plan to kick off individual member teaser images for their comeback album from July 13-17. A group teaser image and MV teasers will follow in the week after, leading up to the boys' full comeback.

Meanwhile, Dongkiz debuted back in April of this year with their 1st single album 'Dongkiz On The Block', containing title track "Nom". 

Yay! So excited!

they can can name their fans MULEZ

