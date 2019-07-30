Fortune telling experts predict that Ha Sung Woon won't be able to date for the next 10 years?

On the upcoming broadcast of JTBC2's 'Good Luck', HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon inquired about his love fortune with the various fortune telling experts of the show.

Ha Sung Woon said, "Watching the [experts] guessing so many people's love fortunes correctly [last week], I wanted to ask about my own."

The horoscope expert analyzed regarding Ha Sung Woon's constellation Aries, "According to the chart, both Venus and the sun fall in line with Aries. Venus indicates a strong pull, and Aries indicates quick or strong response. So it can mean that you respond quickly to strong pulls, a.k.a you are the type to fall in love quickly."

When Ha Sung Woon hid his face in embarrassment at this fortune, MC Shin Dong Yup saved face(?) from the side, commenting "It means you fall in love quickly with your fans!" Ha Sung Woon added on, "It's true that I fall for my fans quickly, but I definitely do not part with them easily."

The horoscope expert continued, "Seeing your fortune, it seems that your love life is a bit blocked until the year 2024, for the next 5 years." However, the Chinese fortune telling expert had a different opinion, as he stated, "It's not 5 years, it's 10 years." Ha Sung Woon rose from his seat, applauding, but MC Shin Dong Yup joked, "How long do you intend to stay so money-hungry?!"

You can catch this week's episode of JTBC2's 'Good Luck' with guest Ha Sung Woon on July 31 at 8 PM KST.

