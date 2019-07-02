Netizens think TWICE's Jungyeon looks like a handsome male idol star after putting gender changing filter on her pictures

Netizens think TWICE's Jungyeon would look similar to many male idol stars if she was a guy!

Pictures of Jungyeon with a gender changing filter have been circling internet forums, and it's clear that she looks very handsome.

But netizens can't decide who she exactly she looks like. Comments include:

"She looks like NCT's Taeyong."

"She looks like VICTON's Subin."

"She looks like the Chinese actor Yang Yang."

"She looks like BTOB's Sungjae."

"She looks like L from Infinite."



"She definitely looks like she could be an NCT member. So good looking."

Who do you think she looks like? Check out more pictures below.