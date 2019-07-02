Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Netizens think TWICE's Jungyeon looks like a handsome male idol star after putting gender changing filter on her pictures

AKP STAFF

Netizens think TWICE's Jungyeon would look similar to many male idol stars if she was a guy!

Pictures of Jungyeon with a gender changing filter have been circling internet forums, and it's clear that she looks very handsome. 

But netizens can't decide who she exactly she looks like. Comments include: 

"She looks like NCT's Taeyong."

"She looks like VICTON's Subin."

"She looks like the Chinese actor Yang Yang."

"She looks like BTOB's Sungjae."

"She looks like L from Infinite."

"She definitely looks like she could be an NCT member. So good looking."

Who do you think she looks like? Check out more pictures below. 

  1. Jungyeon
3 2,212 Share 33% Upvoted

0

Cutie888276 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

That’s what her brother would look like if she had one 👀

Share

0

Hermand328 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

What can I say, Jung Yeon ftw ^^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox