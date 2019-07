JYP is really feeding their fans with content because it seems like DAY6 is coming back with a new album titled 'The Book of Us: Gravity.'

The members all noticeably participated in the writing and composition, especially Young K who wrote the lyrics for every song on the 6 track album and Jae who has composition credits on 5 of the songs.

It seems like the members have worked really hard to give their fans the best they got. Are you looking forward to new DAY6 music?