Netizens are highly concerned about former KARA member Youngji's health. The idol entertainer uploaded two pictures of her with the caption "I'm getting healthier and drinking more water."

Contrary to her caption, many netizens don't think she looks healthy, stating:

"She should hold hands with AOA's Jimin and go to the hospital together."



"Something happened to her chin and eyes. Didn't she use to be pretty?"



"What happened to you Youngji..."









