News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JYP Entertainment once again responds to rumors that sub-division 'JYP Actors' will be shutting down

AKP STAFF

On July 15, rumors that JYP Entertainment will be shutting down its acting division once again surfaced through exclusive media reports. 

Similar rumors also came up earlier this month, as sources claimed that JYP Entertainment has ultimately chosen to shut down its sub-label 'JYP Actors', letting go of many of their artists in the acting field. Reports on July 15 added on that in the process of shutting down JYP Actors, a chunk of actors and actresses currently housed under JYPE will likely move to a new startup company named NPIO - created by JYP Actors president Pyo Jong Rok

In response to the rumors, a representative from JYPE curtly stated, "Nothing has been confirmed." 

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment established JYP Actors in 2012. Artists under this subdivision include Yoon Park, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Dong Hee, Shin Eun Soo, Ryu Won, and more. 

