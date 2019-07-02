MAMAMOO to sing powerful OST 'Wow' for tvN drama 'Search: WWW'

MAMAMOO will be lending their voices for a powerful, girl-crush OST, for tvN's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama 'Search: WWW'!

Titled "Wow", the OST will be Part.5 of 'Search: WWW's OST series - a tropical pop genre with hopeful, energetic lyrics and a rhythmic guitar sound. Many viewers of the drama series have already heard snippets of "Wow" during key moments in the drama, involving the story's female lead Bae Ta Mi (played by Lim Soo Jung).

Look out for the full release of MAMAMOO's "Wow", coming July 4 at 6 PM KST!