Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Father of Hallyu idol 'H' under investigation for committing fraud amounting to ~500,000 USD

AKP STAFF

On July 2, news outlet TV Chosun reported that the father of a Hallyu idol 'H' is currently under police investigation for fraud amounting to ~ 600 million KRW (~ 513,000 USD). 

According to the report, 'H's father approached the victim 'Kim' in May of 2018, claiming that he is a close relative of 'President Heo' of a large, chaebol corporation. 'H's father then received a total of 600 million KRW from 'Kim' over two payments, in exchange for a promise that he would give 'Kim' ownership of an two large construction sites in Gyeongbuk and in Choongnam. 

However, 'Kim' soon discovered that the contract he received from 'H's father was fraudulent, and sued 'H's father for the scam. Later on, 'H's father claimed that since he returned the full amount back to 'Kim', he should not be charged for fraud. 

TV Chosun stated that the police plan on concluding investigations for this case soon, forwarding 'H's father to prosecution. 

Meanwhile, Hallyu idol 'H' reportedly released a solo album recently. According to netizens, one well-known, veteran idol 'Heo' suspected of being the individual mentioned above is estranged from his father, having lived only with his divorced mother since childhood. 

  1. misc.
2 1,885 Share 75% Upvoted

1

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-288 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

What the father does is not the son's fault, much less if he did not raise him since childhood.

Share

0

sehj1,482 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

So he has no contact with his dad. Nothing to the story really.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox