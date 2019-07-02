Father of Hallyu idol 'H' under investigation for committing fraud amounting to ~500,000 USD

On July 2, news outlet TV Chosun reported that the father of a Hallyu idol 'H' is currently under police investigation for fraud amounting to ~ 600 million KRW (~ 513,000 USD).

According to the report, 'H's father approached the victim 'Kim' in May of 2018, claiming that he is a close relative of 'President Heo' of a large, chaebol corporation. 'H's father then received a total of 600 million KRW from 'Kim' over two payments, in exchange for a promise that he would give 'Kim' ownership of an two large construction sites in Gyeongbuk and in Choongnam.

However, 'Kim' soon discovered that the contract he received from 'H's father was fraudulent, and sued 'H's father for the scam. Later on, 'H's father claimed that since he returned the full amount back to 'Kim', he should not be charged for fraud.

TV Chosun stated that the police plan on concluding investigations for this case soon, forwarding 'H's father to prosecution.



Meanwhile, Hallyu idol 'H' reportedly released a solo album recently. According to netizens, one well-known, veteran idol 'Heo' suspected of being the individual mentioned above is estranged from his father, having lived only with his divorced mother since childhood.

