GFriend's Yuju confesses she's obsessed with (G)I-DLE these days

On the upcoming broadcast of MBCevery1's 'Weekly Idol', GFriend's Yuju confessed her current obsession, raising the MCs' curiosity!

Noting that girl group (G)I-DLE appeared as guests on last week's episode right before GFriend's appearance, Yuju revealed that she is a big fan. She said, "I watch (G)I-DLE's reality shows more than I watch GFriend's reality content."

Yerin testified as a witness, commenting, "Yuju looks up every single video of one particular (G)I-DLE member." Extremely curious, MC Jo Se Ho asked Yuju to identify which member, but Yuju answered, "I'm a secret fan," hiding the identify of her (G)I-DLE bias until the end!

You can catch GFriend's full guest appearance on 'Weekly Idol' this July 3 at 5 PM KST!

