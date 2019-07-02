Kim Soo Hyun's estranged father tries to reach out to his son following discharge from the military + netizens leave scathing comments

Kim Soo Hyun's estranged father is trying to reach out to his son but netizens aren't taking kindly to it.





Kim Choong Hoon is a singer and recently made a comeback with an album and appeared on radio show 'Choi Ilgu's Hurricane' where he talked about reuniting with his son. Kim Choong Hoon said that he was "going to go visit but my son said it would be crowded and not to come. I had plans too so I haven't seen him yet but I plan to meet him and eat a meal with him."





Kim Soo Hyun and his father are reportedly not close. Following the parents' divorce, Kim Choong Hoon was apparently very absent from Kim Soo Hyun's life. Netizens were quick to comment regarding this fact saying:

"Wow, he's so shameless."

"Didn't he abandon his family after the divorce and leave the mom to raise her kid by herself? She must be dumbfounded hearing this."

"People might think there was actually a relationship between you two hearing your story."

"When was it that you left his mom for another woman and now that Kim Soo Hyun is doing well, you act like you and your stepdaughter are one big happy family with him? Unbelievable."





Kim Soo Hyun's stepsister, Kim Joona, appeared on the first season of 'Produce 101' and made her debut as a singer back in 2016.