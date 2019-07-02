Take a closer look at JYP's cafeteria with J.Y. Park himself on 'bobblessyou'

The charming and funny members of eating show 'bobblessyou' made a stop at JYP's famous cafeteria, JYPBOB, and are given a personal walkthrough by the man, JYP (J.Y. Park) himself.

JYPBOB is a play on words using JYP's name and means "home meal." This cafeteria features organic and healthy food meant to nourish the staff and trainees.

JYP stated that people tend to think healthy food tastes boring and bland, but that's not the case at all if you use a variety of ingredients. The members were impressed and stated that they wanted to "eat slowly until the place closed."

Check out the footage with English subtitles below!