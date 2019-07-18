Gaon chart announces reboot of their 'Social Chart 2.0'

On July 19, Gaon chart announced the reboot of its artist Social chart, as 'Social Chart 2.0'.





The Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) stated, "The social chart has been restructured to reflect artist-centric data, rather than song-data." The Social Chart 2.0 collects artist-centric data based on activity through platforms such as 'V Live' views, 'Mubeat' view counts, 'SMR', 'Mycelebs', etc.





Meanwhile, on the new Social Chart 2.0 set to be updated for the week of July 14, BTS took up 1st place as the top social artist.

