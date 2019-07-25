Kang Daniel opens up about his fans and time before solo debut

Kang Daniel opened up about the time before his solo debut and his fans.



At the July 25th showcase for his debut album 'Color on Me', Kang Daniel expressed, "This album was made for my fans. If I wasn't pressed for time, I would've released a full-length album. However, I wanted to greet my fans as soon as possible. I'd be thankful if a lot of people listened to it, but I'm satisfied just by the fact that they're taking interest in me."



He continued, "During the time before my solo debut, I spent time with my family, who I wasn't able to see when I promoted with Wanna One. I especially spent time with my mother. She gave me advice, and we talked a lot to each other."

