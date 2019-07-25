Jun Hyun Moo & Jo Bo Ah to host upcoming 'Seoul Drama Awards 2019'

Jun Hyun Moo and Jo Bo Ah have been confirmed as the hosts of the upcoming 'Seoul Drama Awards 2019'.



On July 25, the 'Seoul Drama Awards' announced Jun Hyun Moo would be returning to host another year, and Jo Bo Ah will be joining him. Korean dramas MBC's 'Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo' and KBS's 'to.Jenny' were also announced as nominees, and Shin Hye Sun of SBS's 'Death Song' has been nominated for best actress.



Top actors like Kim Nam Gil, Jang Na Ra, Kim Dong Wook, and global stars will be attending the ceremony on August 28 at 6PM KST. The 'Seoul Drama Awards 2019' ceremony itself is set to air on SBS on August 29 KST.



Which drama series and actors do you think will pick up an award this year?

