P.O reveals the strange nickname he wants to call his future girlfriend





Block B's P.O is gaining attention for the strange name he wants to call his future girlfriend.

In a teaser video of KBS's dating variety show 'Some-vival 1+1', MC P.O was surprised to see a former high school classmate appear on the show. Many candidates impressed with their impressive work histories and good looks. They then participated in a dating personality quiz in which one of the questions was "what nickname do you want to call your future significant other?"

P.O revealed that he wants to call his girlfriend 'rice cake goblin' leading to much laughter from everyone.

The show is set to have its' first broadcast on July 17. Would you like to be called by this nickname if you were dating P.O?

