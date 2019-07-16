Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Former 'Produce 48' contestant Lee Kaeun finds new label after departure from Pledis

Former 'Produce 48' contestant and After School member Lee Kaeun is starting fresh under a new label!

On July 16, management company High Entertainment revealed, "We have recently signed an exclusive contract with Lee Kaeun. We are happy to welcome Lee Kaeun, who has proven her endless charms and potential growth, to our family. We plan to support our artist Lee Kaeun, who is sure to shine bright in any field, to our fullest capabilities. We ask for your abundant anticipation and encouragements."

Meanwhile, High Entertainment is home to veteran actors such as Kang Sung Yeon, Shim Yi Young, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Yoon Seo Hyun, Jo Yeo Jung, and more. Best of luck to Kaeun under her new label!

