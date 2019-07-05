Junjin says fans still ask him to autograph Shinhwa's nude photo album

Junjin says fans still ask him for autographs on Shinhwa's nude photo album.

On July 5, the Shinhwa member guested on 'Reply Night' and talked about both the love and hate he continues to receive as a celebrity. Although there were negative comments from the "younger crowd" who are not familiar with the old school legend group, loyal fans from back in the early '00s were still showing their affection for Shinhwa.

"Even today, fans come to me to ask for an autograph on the nude photo album," said Junjin, referring to Shinhwa's famous semi-nude photo shoot. "The photographer from the shoot was also a male, so we felt comfortable baring ourselves. For about a year after the shoot, it felt good. But, as time goes by, I started to become embarrassed."



However, Junjin denied that he considers the photo shoot as his 'dark past' and cherishes the shoot himself as a fun memory.