Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

IU thanks Song Seung Hun for sending coffee cart to 'Hotel Del Luna' set

AKP STAFF

IU thanked actor Song Seung Hun for supporting her latest drama 'Hotel Del Luna' by sending a coffee cart to the set.

On July 24, IU shared the photos on Instagram below along with the message, "Thank you, Song Seung Hun sunbaenim! I'll gain strength and work hard." The coffee cart states, "Actors and staff members of 'Hotel Del Luna', fighting in the hot weather! Self-appointed IU fan club head - actor Song Seung Hun," showing his support for IU.

IU is currently playing the role of 'Hotel Del Luna' boss Jang Man Wol in the tvN series. Take a look at the photos below.

Have you been watching 'Hotel Del Luna'?

  1. IU
  2. Song Seung Hun
  3. HOTEL DEL LUNA
0 1,895 Share 75% Upvoted
Taemin
Taemin bleeds in red in 'Famous' MV teaser
4 hours ago   7   3,990
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO shine in shades in 'Gleam' MV
5 hours ago   6   4,173
Taemin
Taemin bleeds in red in 'Famous' MV teaser
4 hours ago   7   3,990
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO shine in shades in 'Gleam' MV
5 hours ago   6   4,173

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND