It seems like HA:TFELT is ready to slay with her newest single and the album cover definitely shows it.

The new single titled 'HAPPY NOW' shows the former idol turned artist posing with a VCR tape in an edgy and futuristic photo. The caption at the bottom which states "karma comes back to you" implies that the song will be about dealing with a terrible ex.

This new single is bound to impress and also features MAMAMOO's Moon Byul. Are you excited?