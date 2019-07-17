Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yulhee expresses anger over SNS impersonators wrongfully utilizing photos of her friends, husband, and son

Former girl group member Yulhee, currently appearing on KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband' season 2 with her husband F.T. Island's Minhwan and their son Jaeyul, shared an angry and frustrated post on her Instagram, calling out SNS impersonators. 

Yulhee wrote, "Please stop using photos of my friends and husband, as if you're my acquaintance, for wrongful actions. They are even posting photos of my friends' children, as if they're photos of Jaeyul. When I looked it up, it turned out to be an account with many viewers and followers, and I'm writing this now because I'm afraid that there may be even more people committing such acts. I do not know this person at all. Please refrain from these actions." 

In Yulhee's post, an impersonator posing as Yulhee seems to be messaging Yulhee's friends, saying, "I want to live like you, making a lot of money and working hard" and "Let's go out for a drink soon"

MENsplaining489 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

How pathetic does a person need to be to pull something like this? This sounds like a middle schooler or lonely middle aged man looking for attention. I hope they are exposed and shamed.

Yook_Lorena68 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

OMG this person is insane! I hope Yulhee takes action against them....

