'GOT7_IThinkILoveYou2000' trends worldwide for GOT7's 2000th day since debut!

A GOT7 hashtag is trending worldwide to celebrate the group's special day!

On July 8, Ahgases around the world used the hashtag '#GOT7_IThinkILoveYou2000' on Twitter to share messages and photos for the group's 2000th day since debut. This JYP boy group first revealed themselves to the public back in 2014 with "Girls Girls Girls", making 2019 the year of their 2000th day.

The hashtag phrase 'I think I love you' originates from GOT7's song "PAGE", which is part of their latest album 'Spinning Top : Between Security & Insecurity'.

Check out some fan posts below!