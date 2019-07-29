Former T-ara member Soyeon announces upcoming solo album for her 10th anniversary

Former T-ara singer, Soyeon surprised fans with an announcement on the 10th anniversary of her debut.

Soyeon posted on social media today to celebrate the 10th anniversary of T-ara and her debut, thanking fans for their continued support of her and her music. She also expressed her love and appreciation for her former group saying,

"I wanted to celebrate this 10th anniversary with my six members, but unfortunately it didn't work out that way. However, if there ever is a chance to greet our fans as a group again at any time in the future, I will gladly take it."

Continuing on she says,

"I'm working on a solo album for the first time in ten years since my debut. We will be able to play it for you all soon. I'm working hard so I can greet my fans and the public again with good music."

Meanwhile, in mid-August, Soyeon will hold a fan meet to let fans know of what she has been working on and her future plans. She also plans to visit her international fans in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

