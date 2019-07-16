Chanyeol loses it from laughing too hard on live broadcast after reading out netizen user ID 'Sehun's Bum'

Back on July 13, EXO-SC's Sehun and Chanyeol held a live broadcast via MBC's 'My Little Television V2'!

During this broadcast, the two EXO-SC members held a pet-broadcast for their first round, then invited a professional chef for a cooking broadcast for their second round. While watching the guest chef introducing a recipe, Chanyeol received a notification from a donor who donated to the 'My Little Television V2' project, and began reading it aloud without much thought.

However, Chanyeol couldn't continue reading after reading aloud the ID of the netizen who donated: "Sehunnie bum hole B.B.Big"! ('B.B.Big' is the name of a red bean flavored ice cream brand.)

Not only did this particular netizen's ID send Chanyeol cackling off in laughter, but also their guest chef! What's more is that immediately after, Sehun commented ever so nonchalantly while Chanyeol was still busy dying of laughter, "No actually, this has happened before. Some kind of ID like 'Sehun bum hole'. Was it 'Sehun's bum hole is mine'? Ah I can't remember exactly."

Netizens found it even more hilarious that Sehun remembered the ID 'Sehun's bum hole' from the first time, as the ID came up once before on a different broadcast. Check out the clips for yourself below!

세훈똥꼬내꺼 ㅋㅌㅌㅋㅌㅋㅌㅌㅌㅋㅋㅌㅋㅋㅋㅌㅋㅋㅌㅋㅋㅌㅋ ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 그냥 세훈똥꼬였다고 아 오세훈이 더 웃겨 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/QDxLWBcvXx — Charm B (@charm506_) July 13, 2019