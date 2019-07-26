BLACKPINK to release Japanese version of 'Kill This Love'

BLACKPINK will be releasing a Japanese version of 'Kill This Love'.

The girls will be releasing their second mini-album in Japan on September 11 with the new version of the song as well as Korean and Japanese versions of their previous releases to make a total of 10 tracks.

The girls have been racking up Youtube views and world records with their songs and fans are eagerly awaiting for the group to begin their promotions in Japan. The girls will start touring Japan in December of 2019.



