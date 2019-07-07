'Flower Boy Ramyun Shop' couple Lee Chung Ah and Lee Ki Woo split after six years of dating

Lee Chung Ah and Lee Ki Woo have broken up after six years of dating.



Kings Entertainment, Lee Chung Ah's agency, revealed the news on July 7, stating that the couple actually broke up last year and have since become good friends that continue to support one another.



The couple first met on the set of the 2011 tvN drama 'Flower Boy Ramyun Shop,' playing the lead female and second male lead roles. The two announced their relationship in April 2013.



The news comes only a few months after Lee Chung Ah opened up about the relationship during an interview for her recent film 'Spring, Again.' When asked if the couple had plans for marriage, she had responded with, "I like working. I think it'll be regretful if I get married. Currently, I like doing the many things I want to do. But I'm not sure if my boyfriend thinks the same way."

