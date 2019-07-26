Eun Ji Won points out the generations of idols on 'Kang's Kitchen'

Eun Ji Won pointed out the generations of idols on 'Kang's Kitchen 3'.



On the July 26th episode of the tvN show, Eun Ji Won asked WINNER's Song Min Ho which generation idol he is, and Song Min Ho responded, "Block B have been around a while." He then explained Block B is considered 3rd generation, while WINNER is 4th.



As for Super Junior's Kyuhyun, he said, "TVXQ, Super Junior, and SS501 are all 2nd generation." Eun Ji Won then pointed out, "We have 1-4 generations of idol stars in this car."



Have you been watching 'Kang's Kitchen 3'?

