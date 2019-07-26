Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Eun Ji Won points out the generations of idols on 'Kang's Kitchen'

AKP STAFF

Eun Ji Won pointed out the generations of idols on 'Kang's Kitchen 3'.

On the July 26th episode of the tvN show, Eun Ji Won asked WINNER's Song Min Ho which generation idol he is, and Song Min Ho responded, "Block B have been around a while." He then explained Block B is considered 3rd generation, while WINNER is 4th.

As for Super Junior's Kyuhyun, he said, "TVXQSuper Junior, and SS501 are all 2nd generation." Eun Ji Won then pointed out, "We have 1-4 generations of idol stars in this car."

Have you been watching 'Kang's Kitchen 3'?

  1. Eun Ji Won
  2. KANG'S KITCHEN 3
2 1,853 Share 100% Upvoted

0

ashablue73 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

i would think that Winner, BTS, Red Velvet, Exo are all 5th gen. Since we had groups like Beast, Secret, Miss A, 2pm, Big Bang, like those are the 4th gen...right?

Share

0

Procrastinating364 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Interesting. I would have said Winner is still 3rd gen, and only the very recent debuts are 4th gen

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND