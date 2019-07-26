Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Sulli explains why she rejected an offer to star in drama with Yoo Ah In

Sulli explained why she rejected an offer to star in a drama with actor Yoo Ah In.

On the July 26th episode of 'Reply Night', Sulli stated, "I was set to film something with Ah In oppa, and it was canceled. To be honest, I think that I was the one who got canceled." After the project was canceled, Yoo Ah In suggested he and Sulli work on a different series, but she expressed, "It wasn't a drama I wanted to film, so I told him I didn't want to."

She continued, "At the time, Yoo Ah In oppa told me, 'You're the first person who's rejected a proposal from me.'" 


Did you know Sulli and Yoo Ah In were close friends?

hohliu7,350 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Both are controversy figures online...Both are very democratic and never feel the need to fit into a mould set by netizen. I love their self expression and lack of fear to be typecast.

Luxorris31 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Yoo Ah In is THE actor, he's like the best young actor in Korea.

