Sulli explains why she rejected an offer to star in drama with Yoo Ah In

Sulli explained why she rejected an offer to star in a drama with actor Yoo Ah In.



On the July 26th episode of 'Reply Night', Sulli stated, "I was set to film something with Ah In oppa, and it was canceled. To be honest, I think that I was the one who got canceled." After the project was canceled, Yoo Ah In suggested he and Sulli work on a different series, but she expressed, "It wasn't a drama I wanted to film, so I told him I didn't want to."



She continued, "At the time, Yoo Ah In oppa told me, 'You're the first person who's rejected a proposal from me.'"





