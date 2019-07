Rookies Dongkiz are gearing up for their first official comeback with the release of member Kyoung Yoon's fresh new individual photo teasers.

The main vocalist exudes effortless charm and charisma as he dons a forest green tee and brown suspenders in one photo and a light, clean-cut suit with matching cream-colored scarf in the next.

Their next comeback album, 'Blockbuster' is set to drop on July 22nd KST.

Check out the full photo teaser set below!