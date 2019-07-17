Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GWSN throw a picnic in the park in more mnemonic unit teaser images

AKP STAFF

The GWSN girls are very literally "girls in the park" in their latest mnemonic unit teaser photos!

In their brighter, lovelier set of teaser photos, the GWSN girls sat down for a summer picnic filled with fun, colorful props. On the lefthand corners of each photo, you can also find a unique 'WishTree' mail stamp.

Meanwhile, GWSN's 3rd mini album 'The Park in the Night part three', containing title track "Red Sun (021)" as well as 7 other tracks, is set for release on July 23 at 6 PM KST!

