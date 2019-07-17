GWSN throw a picnic in the park in more mnemonic unit teaser images

The GWSN girls are very literally "girls in the park" in their latest mnemonic unit teaser photos!

In their brighter, lovelier set of teaser photos, the GWSN girls sat down for a summer picnic filled with fun, colorful props. On the lefthand corners of each photo, you can also find a unique 'WishTree' mail stamp.

Meanwhile, GWSN's 3rd mini album 'The Park in the Night part three', containing title track "Red Sun (021)" as well as 7 other tracks, is set for release on July 23 at 6 PM KST!