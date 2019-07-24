Busters release more age appropriate teaser images for 'Pinky Promise'

Girl group Busters has released some teaser images for their upcoming album 'Pinky Promise' that have a concept that is definitely more appropriate to the girls' age.
The group was formerly under controversy when netizens noticed that their previous teaser photos were suggestive and lolita-esque. This was seen as highly inappropriate considering that a majority of the members were minors, the youngest being 14 years old.
The latest images showcase the girls' cute visuals without sexualizing them. Check them out below!
