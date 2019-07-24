Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Busters release more age appropriate teaser images for 'Pinky Promise'

Girl group Busters has released some teaser images for their upcoming album 'Pinky Promise' that have a concept that is definitely more appropriate to the girls' age.

The group was formerly under controversy when netizens noticed that their previous teaser photos were suggestive and lolita-esque. This was seen as highly inappropriate considering that a majority of the members were minors, the youngest being 14 years old. 

The latest images showcase the girls' cute visuals without sexualizing them. Check them out below!

Jichuchi87 pts 3 seconds ago 0
3 seconds ago

These pics were shot before the lolita scandal... chech their sns...

partyfan2013-16 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

OK, first of all, once again, their previous teaser images weren't showing off elements of a lolita photoshoot at all. And second of all, I promise that after these new teaser photos, their upcoming full music video will definitely have the girls wear comfortable and covered-up clothing. Well, maybe except Minji and Hyungseo.

