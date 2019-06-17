YG Entertainment releases official statement saying Han Seo Hee was never a YG trainee

In the midst of the investigation into Yang Hyun Suk and B.I’s drug scandal, YG Entertainment has released an official statement saying that the informant, known to be Han Seo Hee, was never a YG trainee.

The statement said, “The informant currently known as ‘A’ was not at all a YG trainee. We have asked several media outlets to correct this misinformation, but it has continued to spread so we are releasing this statement to clarify the truth.”



This statement comes after the departure of Yang Hyun Suk and B.I from YG. It seems that the company is trying to distance itself from the scandal and the people affiliated with it.