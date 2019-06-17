Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 5 days ago

YG Entertainment releases official statement saying Han Seo Hee was never a YG trainee

AKP STAFF

In the midst of the investigation into Yang Hyun Suk and B.I’s drug scandal, YG Entertainment has released an official statement saying that the informant, known to be Han Seo Hee, was never a YG trainee.

The statement said, “The informant currently known as ‘A’ was not at all a YG trainee. We have asked several media outlets to correct this misinformation, but it has continued to spread so we are releasing this statement to clarify the truth.

This statement comes after the departure of Yang Hyun Suk and B.I from YG. It seems that the company is trying to distance itself from the scandal and the people affiliated with it. 

brmobster75 pts 5 days ago 7
5 days ago

She was a Jellyfish trainee I think.

Don't think she's ever pretended to be a YG trainee.


Makes YHS all the more godfather mafia for the way he could summon her to YG Ent for threats.. I mean idol career planning. Pure selfless love for an industry trainee. ❤️

Winston1,928 pts 5 days ago 10
5 days ago

YG asked a non YG trainee/staff to goto YG's Level 7 where the CEO office is and ask her to off her phone, and even threaten her that they can ruin her career easily. when she isnt even part of YG.

and when she did change her statement, somehow her legal fees got paid by YG, and later she happen to be in TOP's house using drugs with him.

thats even funnier. lol given how she is buying drugs on behalf of YG artistes, exchanging KakaoTalk with Winner, and talking one on one with the YG CEO.

Frankly if she isnt a YG trainee, why didnt YG get its legal rep like lawyer to talk to her instead of asking her to goto the CEO office and off the phone to speak.

