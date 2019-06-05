Yano Shiho coincidentally runs into TWICE's Mina at a cafe

Yano Shiho and TWICE's Mina have met!

On June 5, Yano Shiho shared a selfie taken with the Japanese K-pop star via Instagram. In the caption, she explained, "I coincidentally ran into TWICE member Mina at a cafe today." She added the hashtags, "#nice #meet #lovely #twice #mina."





Netizens are loving the unexpected encounter, and commented, "Both so beautiful," "Lucky," "Aww so cute."





Meanwhile, Yano Shiho has recently appeared on MBC's 'My Little Television V2'along with her daughter Choo Sarang and revealed their life in Hawaii.

