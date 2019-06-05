Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

59

12

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Yano Shiho coincidentally runs into TWICE's Mina at a cafe

AKP STAFF

Yano Shiho and TWICE's Mina have met!

 

On June 5, Yano Shiho shared a selfie taken with the Japanese K-pop star via Instagram. In the caption, she explained, "I coincidentally ran into TWICE member Mina at a cafe today." She added the hashtags, "#nice #meet #lovely #twice #mina."


Netizens are loving the unexpected encounter, and commented, "Both so beautiful," "Lucky," "Aww so cute."


Meanwhile, Yano Shiho has recently appeared on MBC's 'My Little Television V2'along with her daughter Choo Sarang and revealed their life in Hawaii. 

  1. Mina
  2. Yano Shiho
4 34,289 Share 83% Upvoted

8

Ohmakeme665 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Not sure I’ll ever accumulate enuff +ve karma for such luck 😍

Share

5

sassaenganim171 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

2 beauties in one shot

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,762
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,467

allkpop in your Inbox