News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Lee Dae Hwi gets angry about rumors that he's gay

Lee Dae Hwi talked about malicious comments. 

On the June 5 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Lee Dae Hwi shared, "I read many malicious comments. I used to get hurt in my early debut days," and said, "I started reporting them myself. I feel like they will not only be like that to me but also to other artists so I reported comments about other members too and asked my agency to report them as well." 

The idol emphasized he will be taking strong action without any settlement. He then talked about some of the malicious comments.

He said, "There are so many ridiculous ones. What's really crazy is that since I have a lot of aegyo in the way I talk, it said, 'He's like a girl,' 'He's gay, it seems like he likes guys.' I have an ideal type of my own you know. Those type of rumors makes me angry."




sandybee3-215 pts 17 days ago 12
17 days ago

If he himself didn't came out of the closet it's disrespectful to call him gay. I do understand that he doesn't like it, especially knowing that many still like to use that word as an insult for guys who are very feminine.

60

Secretninja3121,326 pts 17 days ago 11
17 days ago

He has every right to be frustrated and angry at these comments. You shouldn’t be making assumptions about someone’s sexuality or calling them out just based on his appearance, his interests, or anything. Yes he seems to like a lot of girly things, but that shouldn’t make him any less of a man. And if he is gay, bi, or whatever, he’ll let us know when he’s ready, same goes with his Ideal type, ect. He shouldn’t have to feel forced to reveal it.

Also, I find it refreshing that he’s not afraid to voice his dissatisfaction and showed that he was angry about it.

