Lee Dae Hwi gets angry about rumors that he's gay

Lee Dae Hwi talked about malicious comments.

On the June 5 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Lee Dae Hwi shared, "I read many malicious comments. I used to get hurt in my early debut days," and said, "I started reporting them myself. I feel like they will not only be like that to me but also to other artists so I reported comments about other members too and asked my agency to report them as well."

The idol emphasized he will be taking strong action without any settlement. He then talked about some of the malicious comments.

He said, "There are so many ridiculous ones. What's really crazy is that since I have a lot of aegyo in the way I talk, it said, 'He's like a girl,' 'He's gay, it seems like he likes guys.' I have an ideal type of my own you know. Those type of rumors makes me angry."











