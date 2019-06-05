Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS' Jungkook savagely breaks open watermelon with his hands

BTS's resident wild child, Jungkook, unveiled his ridiculous arm strength on a recent 'V Live' broadcast. 

Jungkook and j-hope were tasked with preparing breakfast because they woke up the latest out of all the members. Upon discovering a watermelon sitting on the counter, Jungkook decided to smash it open with his bare hands rather than use more conventional methods to serve it. It resulted in the watermelon being exploded.

It seems like a constant arm routine has led the golden maknae to develop some serious muscles to contrast with his baby face. 

 

truearmy33372 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Jungkook debuted at 15 years old, and at that time he was already very strong and the hyung were afraid of him.

12

FakeIsMyLove27 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Resident wild child! Hahahaha

