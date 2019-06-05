BTS' Jungkook savagely breaks open watermelon with his hands

BTS's resident wild child, Jungkook, unveiled his ridiculous arm strength on a recent 'V Live' broadcast.

Jungkook and j-hope were tasked with preparing breakfast because they woke up the latest out of all the members. Upon discovering a watermelon sitting on the counter, Jungkook decided to smash it open with his bare hands rather than use more conventional methods to serve it. It resulted in the watermelon being exploded.

Jungkook went back holding the watermelon. "How should we cut this watermelon? Is there a cutting board?" Jungkook asks. Yoongi was busy putting the cereals in his bowl so he didn't heard him.



Jin's eyes widen when he saw what Jungkook did next.



"No! Stop! Don't do that!" pic.twitter.com/mmcSNWswct — Jaiden writes for Yoongi ✍ (@JaiMinHolly1) May 28, 2019

It seems like a constant arm routine has led the golden maknae to develop some serious muscles to contrast with his baby face.