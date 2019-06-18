Fellow soldier denies Siwan ever received preferential treatment in army

A fellow soldier has denied Siwan ever received preferential treatment in the army.



It was previously reported the ZE:A member had taken many more vacation days than usually reserved for soldiers, and after some criticism, his agency clarified he did not take more than what was allotted. On June 17, one netizen and alleged fellow soldier shared the photo of him with Siwan below along with the message, "I'm writing this because I really hate how people and reporters who don't know the full story are writing these harsh things."



He continued, "It's true you can think 123 days of vacation are a lot if you don't know the situation. However, unlike the regular army soldiers, assistant instructors and specialist soldiers get 4 nights and 5 days of vacation if they complete an ensigned task. In Siwan's case, he completed 8 ensigned tasks and received 40 days of vacation. Siwan is an exemplary soldier, and he's a kind senior who doesn't ever curse. All his peers and juniors liked Siwan, and he always shared all the snacks he received from fans. The day before his discharge, he signed autographs and took photos with each one of us. He was a great senior soldier."



In other news, Siwan was discharged from the military this past March, and he's set to star in the upcoming OCN drama 'Hell is Other People'.

