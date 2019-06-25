EXO members gather for dinner before D.O. enlists

EXO's Sehun posted a picture with his fellow members grabbing dinner.

All members were present except Lay who is in China for promotions and Xiumin who is serving in the military. The members are seen smiling brightly for the camera, and D.O. looks like he's growing a mustache!

Given D.O.'s impending enlistment and the fact that many of the members are approaching the mandatory age to enlist, this may be one of the few last times we see the group together like this for a while. Will you miss them?