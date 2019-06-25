Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

EXO members gather for dinner before D.O. enlists

EXO's Sehun posted a picture with his fellow members grabbing dinner. 

All members were present except Lay who is in China for promotions and Xiumin who is serving in the military. The members are seen smiling brightly for the camera, and D.O. looks like he's growing a mustache!

Given D.O.'s impending enlistment and the fact that many of the members are approaching the mandatory age to enlist, this may be one of the few last times we see the group together like this for a while. Will you miss them? 

DG2521,362 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Of course we'll miss them together like this. But they'll be back in no time. We're used to waiting by now.

3

lidora134 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The first ever kpop group I listened to, I will miss them of course. But it's an obligation to enlist, and I wish the best for D.O., as I wished the best for Xiumin and I will wish the best for the other members of Exo! :)

