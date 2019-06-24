H.O.T to hold 2019 'High-Five of Teenagers' concert at Seoul's Gocheok Skydome

H.O.T will be returning for another reunion concert!



On June 24, Salt Innovation announced that the group would be holding a concert, entitled 'High-Five of Teenagers' after the group's name, at the request of both the members and their fans this September.



This concert will be the second time the group will be performing a reunion concert with all members, having come together for the 'H.O.T Forever' concert series in Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium last year.



Meanwhile, H.O.T's official fan club Club H.O.T is currently at more than 100,000 members.

Stay tuned for more news about H.O.T's 2019 activities!