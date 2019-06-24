Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

29

25

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Nature to make comeback with new mini album next month

AKP STAFF

Nature is ready to make their comeback!

On June 24, the girls' agency n.CH Entertainment announced that they will be releasing their first mini album 'I'm So Pretty' on July 10. The announcement was accompanied by a promotional image featuring all eight girls in vibrant summer fashion. 

Meanwhile, Nature is currently appearing on their own Mnet reality series 'Nature's Natural Reality.' The comeback was first announced through the program with the members giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the single and dance practices.

Check out the full promotional image below!

  1. Nature
9 2,386 Share 54% Upvoted

1

Beadoc5 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

mmmmm i dont know, it remembers me of something...

Share

0

xhecthor104 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

No Gaga? Is she coming back or she lost forever in the limbo of chinese artists?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Bangtan Boys) BTS
The journey of BTS continues in cinemas
20 minutes ago   0   187

allkpop in your Inbox