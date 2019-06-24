Nature to make comeback with new mini album next month

Nature is ready to make their comeback!

On June 24, the girls' agency n.CH Entertainment announced that they will be releasing their first mini album 'I'm So Pretty' on July 10. The announcement was accompanied by a promotional image featuring all eight girls in vibrant summer fashion.

Meanwhile, Nature is currently appearing on their own Mnet reality series 'Nature's Natural Reality.' The comeback was first announced through the program with the members giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the single and dance practices.

Check out the full promotional image below!