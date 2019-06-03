Check out ATEEZ's colorful new group teaser image + details on their Mnet comeback show

Only one more week left until ATEEZ's summer comeback with their 3rd mini album, 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'!

In addition to releasing another colorful, mischievous group teaser image for their potential comeback title track "Illusion", ATEEZ have released more information on their first ever Mnet x M2 comeback show, 'ATEEZ: Treasure Map'!

Divided into two parts totaling approximately 120-minutes, 'ATEEZ: Treasure Map' will be broadcast via Mnet on the day of ATEEZ's comeback date, as well as in parts through M2's official YouTube and Facebook. Fans can catch segments of 'ATEEZ: Treasure Map via M2's digital channels beginning June 6 through June 9 first, before the full broadcast of 'ATEEZ: Treasure Map' on June 10 at 7 PM KST on both Mnet and M2 simultaneously!

Look forward to the full release of ATEEZ's comeback mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All', coming on June 10 at 6 PM KST!