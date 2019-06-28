'Train To Busan's sequel film 'Bando' confirms its lead cast including Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, & more

The highly anticipated sequel film to 'Brain To Busan', director Yeon Sang Ho's returning project, has now confirmed its lead cast!

Titled 'Bando' or literally "peninsula", the sequel film of the hit zombie apocalypse action piece will deal with the Korean peninsula 4 years after the events of 'Train To Busan'. The entire peninsula has become an uninhabitable wasteland 4 years after the zombie takeover; however, pockets of humans are still trapped there, waiting without certainty to be rescued.

Taking the male lead role in 'Bando' is actor Kang Dong Won in the role of Jung Suk. The actor is expected to put up a fearsome fight against the zombies, alongside actress Lee Jung Hyun in the role of Min Jung. Min Jung herself is also a strong-willed survivor on the peninsula, equipped with both unending hope and leadership. Next, child actress Lee Rae has been cast in the role of Joon Yi, while veteran actor Kwon Hae Hyo takes on the role of the oldest surviving member of Min Jung's crew, Kim Noh In. Finally, versatile actor Kim Min Jae and rookie star Goo Kyo Hwan play pivotal roles within the peninsula's rescue forces.

Filming for 'Bando' began back on June 24. You can check out the film's first teaser visual, below.