News
MONSTA X drop track details + new teaser image for Minhyuk's 1st ever mixtape, prod. by & feat. Jooheon!

MONSTA X have released the full details on their upcoming new project!

It turns out, MONSTA X's Minhyuk will be releasing his first ever solo mixtape on June 28 at 10 PM KST, titled "Rice Cake Balls" (literal translation)!

The track was both produced by and features MONSTA X's Jooheon, hinting at the birth of a unique new MONSTA X unit! Earlier today, MONSTA X teased fans with some quirky, yellow and black teaser images of Minhyuk and Jooheon, raising anticipation. Judging by their teasers so far, Minhyuk's solo mixtape may be a very different sound and vibe from MONSTA X's usual, sexy and charismatic image!

Can't wait for Minhyuk's "Rice Cake Balls" feat. Jooheon!

Yaaas my ultimate ship

I am so excited 😭

I’ve been waiting for this my whole life 🥰🥰

