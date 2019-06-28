EXO declare July 'EXO Month' with a unique calendar

EXO will be declaring this coming month of July as 'EXO Month'!

Throughout the month of July, EXO plan on greeting their fans through different types of promotions from solo activities, unit debuts, to their 5th solo concert, 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration'.

On June 28, the group revealed a unique, lunar cycle calendar to mark the key dates of 'EXO Month'! The month officially kicks off on July 1 at 6 PM KST with the release of D.O's solo single through 'SM Station 3', titled "That's Okay". Next, Baekhyun will debuting solo on July 10 with his 1st mini album 'City Lights'. On July 22, EXO's brand new unit EXO-SC (Sehun + Chanyeol) will be making their debut with their 1st mini album, 'What A Life'. Finally, EXO's upcoming 5th solo cocnert takes place for a total of 6 days, from July 19-21, and from July 26-28, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.



Which event of 'EXO Month' are you looking forward to the most?