Super Junior's Kyuhyun to host upcoming music talk show 'Run.Wav'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun is set to host the upcoming JTBC music talk show 'Run.Wav'.



Kyuhyun will be conversing with idols on a deeper level for the "storytelling music talk show," and audience members will get to see the more artistic side of K-pop idol stars, who'll bring their own self-written and self-composed tracks. Idols and artists from the indie and hip hop music scenes will also appear as guests for a more unique and unseen perspective.



Fans can check out a preview of 'Run.Wav' through the mobile app 'U+ Idol Live'. The music talk show 'Run.Wav' premieres on June 22 at 12:20AM KST.