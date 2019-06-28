Taemin makes an Instagram account + currently set to private

SHINee's maknae Taemin has finally made a personal Instagram account but... it's currently set to private.

The veteran K-pop idol's presence on social media was noted by many fans but it appears he's not quite ready yet! Although he only has two followers (the official Instagram accounts of SHINee & SMTOWN), we're sure that's bound to change soon as he updates fans with pictures of his life.

We look forward to seeing more updates from Taemin in the near future! You can request for a follow here (@lm__ltm).