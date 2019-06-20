'Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo hang out with EXO's Suho and Kai in Korea

It's always interesting to see Hollywood stars rub shoulders with idols!

Actors Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo who are best known for their work in Netflix show 'Stranger Things' were seen hanging out with EXO's Suho and Kai!

It seems like the two actors got to experience Korea's culture by dressing up in traditional hanboks at Gyeongbokgung Palace. Although they had to communicate with the help of a translator, all parties seemed to be having a good time and participated in a V Live broadcast as well! Check it out below.