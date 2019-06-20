Lee Min Ho makes his fans smile with a surprise Instagram Live broadcast

Even the top movie stars in Korea can have human moments.

Lee Min Ho recently opened a short Instagram live on June 20 which elicited laughter. The top actor had never used this feature and was surprised when he realized that people could see that he was live! Around 60,000 viewers from countries all over the world tuned in to the broadcast in less than 5 minutes, demonstrating the Hallyu star's true global popularity.

Lee Min Ho was seen in a hair salon getting his hair dried. After reading the incoming comments for a short while, he cutely asked: "If I turn on an Instagram live, do all my followers get a notification?"

Apparently, Lee Min Ho is currently in Paris for a photoshoot. After shortly updating the fans on what he's doing, he promised to do more Instagram lives in the future before signing off.

The actor is set to appear in writer Kim Eun Sook's upcoming drama 'The King' in 2020. Check out footage from the live broadcast below!